NAB, Rawalpindi recovers record Rs196 billion in 2020

  • According to the report, the accountability courts have disposed of 58 corruption cases and NAB started investigations in fake accounts case.
APP 05 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has managed record recoveries valuing over Rs. 196 billion, besides filing 42 corruption references in accountability court of Islamabad during the year 2020, says its annual report.

According to the report, the accountability courts have disposed of 58 corruption cases and NAB started investigations in fake accounts case.

The bureau has so far recovered a sum of Rs 25 billion from the corrupt while the recoveries of billion of rupees were in pipelines.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and Sharjeel Inam Memon were on bale in the fake accounts case.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Miftah Ismael, Yousaf Raza Gilani and others have already been indicted in different cases including LNG, Park Lane, Tosha Khana, Fake Account.

NAB Rawalpindi has also distributed billion of rupees among the affectees of notorious Mudarba, Lucky Ali scams.

The inquiries against Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Aamir Kayani were being continued right now.

Rawalpindi bureau has conducted investigations inside country and abroad in collaboration with United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency, United States’ agencies and others Agencies, which proved that the foreign agencies were also conducting joint operations.

A sum of Rs. 1.57 billion was outstanding against Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed of fake account fame.

A sum of Rs. 200 million was also outstanding against the investigations being conducted against director general Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Manzoor Qadir Kaka and others in another reference.

Manzoor Kaka had allotted 506 acre land of Pakistan Steel Mills valuing over 1 billion. Of which, 300 acre land has been returned to Sindh government.

The report says, Islamabad High Court has endorsed the biggest recovery of Rs. 1.95 billion in NAB’s history - in plea bargain request of Lucky Ali.

Accountability court has awarded 12 years imprisonment and Rs 170 million fine to an accused Mati-ur-Rehman and declared him as court absconder.

Accountability court has awarded 10 years imprisonments and Rs 3.7 billion fine to Ghulam Rasool Ayubi in a case filed by Rawalpindi bureau.

The allegations against Ghulam Rasool Ayubi, Hussain Ahmed and Muhammad Khalid were prove true.

Rawalpindi bureau also managed to award 10 years imprisonment and Rs 9 billion fine to Mufti Ehsanul Haq which is record sentence in NAB’s history.

NAB Rawalpindi has recovered Rs 25 billion in fake account case, the report said.

