Pakistan

Nation benefits when State institutions allowed to function independently: PM

  • The Prime Minister said the total recoveries by NAB during years 2019 and 2020 amounted Rs.389 billion in comparison to previous 10 years' (2008-2018) recovery of Rs.104 billion.
APP 04 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the high recovery rate by accountability institutions of the country was indicated that State institutions performed best without political interference.

The Prime Minister in a tweet said the total recoveries by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) during years 2019 and 2020 amounted Rs.389 billion in comparison to previous 10 years' (2008-2018) recovery of Rs.104 billion.

Imran Khan mentioned that during his tenure, the Anti-Corruption Unit in Punjab recovered Rs 206 billion in 27 months compared with only Rs 3 billion in the past 10 years, which he termed as "dark ages under corrupt rulers".

"These facts reveal how the nation benefit when State institutions are allowed to function independently without political interference," he said.

