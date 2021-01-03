AVN 93.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 147.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 117.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 64.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 22.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 134.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 85.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 33.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 29.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 108.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 105.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 96.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 231.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 92.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,703 Increased By ▲ 85.34 (1.85%)
BR30 23,924 Increased By ▲ 696.76 (3%)
KSE100 44,435 Increased By ▲ 679.42 (1.55%)
KSE30 18,584 Increased By ▲ 404.01 (2.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt urged to focus tourism’s allied sectors for economic growth

  • He underlined the need for imparting trainings to hotels staffers for ensuring effective implementation of the national minimum standards.
APP 03 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: A tourism expert with twenty-year experience in hospitality sector passionately called upon the government to give due attention to the industry’s allied sectors for achieving the economic growth and social well-being of the citizens.

“Allied sectors of the tourism industry such as hospitality, transportation, travel agencies and tour operators need alignment since they are completely fragmented in the country,” said Executive Member of Pakistan Tourism Development Endowment Fund Qamar Abbas.

Talking to APP, he said around 2,000 tour operators were working across the country, but “there contribution to the tourism industry is nil.” Therefore, it was imperative for the tourism industry to take forward the allied sectors all along.

He underlined the need for imparting trainings to hotels staffers for ensuring effective implementation of the national minimum standards, which would eventually attract more foreign tourists.

Mentioning the ground-breaking of a five star hotel in Chitral, he said the private sector was turning a new page in the history of Pakistan after taking the government’s seriousness for tourism promotion into account.

He termed 2021 as an ascending year for tourism sector as more than 30 projects for quality hotels were in pipeline.

Qamar Abbas believed that the government was ready to fetch multi-billion dollars business from its multi-faceted tourism sector once the world was opened up and global travel restrictions were relaxed.

He appreciated the government for constituting a tourism coordination board to strengthening liaison among the provinces vis-à-vis tourism promotion.

Religious and adventure tourism had immense potential to earn foreign exchange reserve in the country, he said while lauding the government’s efforts for setting up a Buddhist trail and skiing resorts in the northern parts of the country.

He also stressed over the role of social media influencers in promoting the country as one of the best tourist destinations in the world.

tourism Economic growth

Govt urged to focus tourism’s allied sectors for economic growth

PIA resumes flight service to Saudi Arabia as Kingdom lifts COVID ban

PM condemns killing of coal mine workers, directs FC to nab terrorists

Afghan peace talks resume as bloodshed continues

11 miners shot dead in armed attack at Machh coal field

Campaign against govt: PDM to hold power show in Bahawalpur today

The Gulf Cooperation Council: a bloc in crisis

COVID-19: Saudi Arabia lifts ban, resumes flight operation

US marks 277,000 Covid cases in 24 hours, a new record

Lockdowns, curfews, alcohol bans as nations fight resurgent virus

Deadly COVID: Pakistan reports 53 deaths, 2,272 infections in 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters