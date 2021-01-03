AVN 93.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 147.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 117.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 64.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 22.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFL 17.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
HASCOL 15.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 134.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 85.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 33.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 29.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 46.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 108.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 105.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 96.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 231.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 92.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,703 Increased By ▲ 85.34 (1.85%)
BR30 23,924 Increased By ▲ 696.76 (3%)
KSE100 44,435 Increased By ▲ 679.42 (1.55%)
KSE30 18,584 Increased By ▲ 404.01 (2.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 03, 2021
Sports

England returns to Sri Lanka to resume virus-hit Tests

  • Sri Lanka Cricket said the visitors will now be driven to their hotel, which will be off-limits to outsiders as part of strict local quarantine regulations.
AFP 03 Jan 2021

MATTALA: England's cricket team returned to Sri Lanka on Sunday to play two Tests, officials said, after previous matches were abandoned in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A British Airways charter flight carrying the players and support staff landed at the little-used Rajapaksa International Airport in the south of the island, with the team undergoing rapid antigen tests.

Sri Lanka Cricket said the visitors will now be driven to their hotel, which will be off-limits to outsiders as part of strict local quarantine regulations.

"During their quarantine period, the England squad will split into two teams and play a practice match," a SLC official said. "No locals will be allowed."

Joe Root's squad was sprayed with disinfectant on their footwear and luggage before being ushered in for coronavirus tests.

The chartered aircraft was permitted to enter Sri Lanka despite a ban on all flights and passengers from the UK following the discovery of a new, infectious coronavirus strain.

