The prime minister has clarified, albeit unsuccessfully, his remarks which, according to him, were inaccurately attributed to him following his recent interview in media. He has sought to make it clear that he never made excuses of not being prepared but talked about being briefed before assuming office as the prime minister and that he was “fully aware” of the economic situation.

The prime minister appears to have come clean quite reasonably.

But his government’s performance so far indicates that he and his team had not closely studied the situation before their party formally formed a coalition government following its victory in the 2018 general elections. In other words, he’s still learning the ropes, which is quite disturbing.

K B Hashim (Karachi)

