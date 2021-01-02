AVN 93.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.31%)
BOP 9.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 147.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.34%)
DCL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 117.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
EFERT 64.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.39%)
EPCL 48.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
FFL 17.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
HASCOL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HBL 134.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUBC 85.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
JSCL 33.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
KAPCO 29.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
LOTCHEM 15.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
MLCF 46.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
OGDC 108.97 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.06%)
PAEL 40.58 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.64%)
PIBTL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
PIOC 105.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.31%)
POWER 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
PPL 96.54 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (3.09%)
PSO 231.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.72%)
STPL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.99%)
TRG 92.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.26%)
UNITY 31.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
WTL 1.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,703 Increased By ▲ 85.34 (1.85%)
BR30 23,924 Increased By ▲ 696.76 (3%)
KSE100 44,435 Increased By ▲ 679.42 (1.55%)
KSE30 18,584 Increased By ▲ 404.01 (2.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Several Karachi areas experiencing hours-long gas load shedding

  • The gas supply to captive power units of the non-export industrial units in Karachi was also suspended.
  • According to the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) it was facing a gas shortage of 150 mmcfd.
BR Web Desk Updated 02 Jan 2021

Several residential areas of Karachi are suffering from 10 to 12 hour of gas load-shedding despite suspension of supply to non-export industrial units after the SSGC announced it was facing shortage of 150mmcfd.

As per details, the gas shortage was witnessed in parts of the city with FB Area, Liaquatabad, Orangi, Site, Lyari, Sir Syed Town, Shadman Town, North Nazimabad, Landhi, Shah Faisal Colony and Malir for up to eight to 10 hours a day.

The gas supply to captive power units of the non-export industrial units in Karachi was also suspended.

According to the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) it was facing a gas shortage of 150 mmcfd.

“We have shut down the supply to industrial units to fulfill the gas needs of the household consumers,” the gas suppling company said adding that supply to captive power units of the non-export industrial units will remain suspended till January 31.

While informing the all industrial zones about gas shortage, the SSGS said, “We have apprised the federal government regarding the gas shortage.”

It further said that supply to captive power units of exports-related units will continue as usual.

Pakistan GAS Karachi SSGC Gas shortage

Several Karachi areas experiencing hours-long gas load shedding

Pakistan says India should set its own house in order rather than 'feigning concern for minority rights elsewhere'

Pakistan reports 2,184 new coronavirus cases, 82 deaths in 24 hours

Payment in 3 installments within year: Roadmap delineated for IPPs

LNG Terminal: PLL again floats tender for allocation of unutilised capacity

Economic growth prospects: PM optimistic despite Covid-19 challenge

Dec exports grow 18.3pc YoY

Dec CPI inflation up 8pc YoY

SPI down 0.69pc WoW

‘Clarification’: PM says never made excuses of not being prepared

Hafeez for reviewing pay, pension mechanism

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters