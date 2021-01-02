Several Karachi areas experiencing hours-long gas load shedding

Several residential areas of Karachi are suffering from 10 to 12 hour of gas load-shedding despite suspension of supply to non-export industrial units after the SSGC announced it was facing shortage of 150mmcfd.

As per details, the gas shortage was witnessed in parts of the city with FB Area, Liaquatabad, Orangi, Site, Lyari, Sir Syed Town, Shadman Town, North Nazimabad, Landhi, Shah Faisal Colony and Malir for up to eight to 10 hours a day.

The gas supply to captive power units of the non-export industrial units in Karachi was also suspended.

According to the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) it was facing a gas shortage of 150 mmcfd.

“We have shut down the supply to industrial units to fulfill the gas needs of the household consumers,” the gas suppling company said adding that supply to captive power units of the non-export industrial units will remain suspended till January 31.

While informing the all industrial zones about gas shortage, the SSGS said, “We have apprised the federal government regarding the gas shortage.”

It further said that supply to captive power units of exports-related units will continue as usual.