Delegation from Djibouti calls upon Moeed Yusuf, to discuss matters of mutual interest
- On Thursday, a delegation from Djibouti's National Parliament called on Dr. Moeed Yusuf to discuss Pakistan's "Look Africa" policy, among other areas of mutual interest.
02 Jan 2021
On Thursday, a delegation from Djibouti's National Parliament called on Dr. Moeed Yusuf to discuss Pakistan's "Look Africa" policy, among other areas of mutual interest.
In a Twitter post from the Strategic Policy Planning Cell (SPPC), it was announced that Dr. Moeed Yusuf, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on National Security, discussed matters pertaining to economic and diplomatic cooperation with the African region.
In addition, they also discussed the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and the continued Indian atrocities in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
