Court indicts nine accused in Sindh wheat scam

SUKKUR: An accountability court on Friday indicted nine accused in a case pertaining to Sindh wheat scam. The case was taken up by AC Judge Farid Anwar Qazi. Deputy Director Rafique Rajpar, DFC, Iqbal Pathan and other accused were indicted in the scam.

However, the accused denied the charge-sheet and pleaded themselves as innocent. The hearing of the case was later, adjourned till January 15. Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sindh chapter had recovered more than Rs10 billion in wheat scandal under the inquiries opened against the provincial food department for the theft of wheat worth more than Rs15 billion.

A report released by NAB showed that nine inquiries were opened against Sindh Food Department in Sukkur as wheat worth more than Rs15 billion had been stolen in nine districts. The flour mill owners plea-bargained Rs2.112 billion during the NAB investigation, the report had said.