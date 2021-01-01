Pakistan
Karachi at its coldest in 10 years after temperature drops to 5.6°C
- The last time the city saw the lowest temperature was in the year 2014 when the temperature fell to 6.5°C.
- The port city’s minimum temperature will be between 6 and 8 degrees.
01 Jan 2021
Karachi recorded its coldest weather on December 31, after the temperature dropped to 5.6 degrees centigrade, the first in 10 years.
The last time the city saw the lowest temperature was in the year 2014 when the temperature fell to 6.5°C. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has said that the port city’s minimum temperature will be between 6 and 8 degrees.
While the maximum temperature this weekend will be between 20 and 23 degrees. For the past week or so, the city has been experiencing a cold wave due to the Siberian winds.
Meanwhile, Lahore’s temperature hit three degrees Celsius on Thursday, while dense fog continuing to blanket most plain areas of Punjab. The Met Office has said that temperatures will drop further.
