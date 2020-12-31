Pakistan
Pakistan LNG seeks two cargoes for April delivery
31 Dec 2020
SINGAPORE: Pakistan LNG is seeking two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery in April, a tender document posted on the company website showed.
The state-run procurement agency is seeking the cargoes on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis at Port Qasim, Karachi, for delivery over April 5 to 6 and April 19 to 20, according to the document.
The tender closes on Jan. 29 and remains valid until Feb. 12.
