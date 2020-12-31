AVN 92.57 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.84%)
LHC reserves verdict on maintainability of petitions for rechecking of MDCAT papers

  • He pleaded with the court to issue directions for rechecking of papers and stop admissions in medical and dental colleges till the final decision of the petitions.
APP 31 Dec 2020

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday reserved verdict on maintainability of petitions seeking directions for rechecking of Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2020 papers.

Justice Ayesha A Malik heard the petitions filed by various MDCAT candidates for rechecking of their MDCAT papers.

A counsel on behalf of the petitioners questioned MDCAT results, saying that out-of-course questions were included in the MDCAT paper.

Besides highlighting other discrepancies, the counsel claimed that the papers were also not checked properly.

He pleaded with the court to issue directions for rechecking of papers and stop admissions in medical and dental colleges till the final decision of the petitions.

However, the court observed that apparently the petitioners approached with a delay whereas there was no rule for rechecking in MDCAT.

The petitioners also did not approach the authority concerned for redressal of their grievance, the court added and reserved verdict on maintainability of the petitions.

