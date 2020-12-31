AVN 92.57 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.84%)
Sewerage, water supply mega uplift projects to facilitate citizens

  • Nasir informed that proper disposal of sewerage water of decades old city and control on environmental pollution was a big issue.
APP 31 Dec 2020

MULTAN: Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Nasir Iqbal said that billions of rupee sewerage and water supply mega projects were started in the city to facilitate citizens.

Giving good news to citizens, MD WASA said that Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has approved Rs four billions for up-gradation of WASA infrastructure.

He said that work on replacement of outdated sewerage lines at a cost of over Rs two billion and replacement of old water supply lines at a cost of Rs one billion projects has been started while approval of new grant will help to end the sense of deprivation of this region.

While talking to media persons and inspection of various ongoing projects here on Wednesday, MD WASA Nasir Iqbal said that the provision of water supply and drainage facilities to citizens and replacement of outdated sewerage system had become a challenge.

The provincial government was paying special focus on provision of water supply and drainage facilities to masses.

Nasir informed that proper disposal of sewerage water of decades old city and control on environmental pollution was a big issue.

The implementation on Rs. 42 billions state of the art waste water treatment plant and sludge carrier project was being executed.

He said that the our upcoming generation will remain save from contaminated water along with other issues including pollution besides this reservations about environmental pollution and putting water into the canals will also end through this project.

He further informed that 400 kilometers more outdated sewerage lines and 120 kilometers long water supply lines will be replaced through Rs. 4 billions grant in shape of aid by JICA project.

Later, MD inspected the work of installation of 54 inch sewerage line continued under at Nawab pur sewerage project and directed to speed up pace of work on the project.

Nasir Iqbal also visited the crow failure site at Hussnain Agahi and directed sewerage central division for taking measures for maintenance on war-footing.

