PIA forms committee to probe into irregularities in hiring daily wage employees

Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has constituted a committee to probe into irregularities in recruitments of daily wage employees in the airline.

The four-member committee led by PIA General Manager Wg Cdr Kamran Anjum will probe into irregularities in hiring of staff in previous tenure, reads the notification issued by PIA.

Other members of the committee include PIA’s Human Resources manager Nasir Hussain, Assistant Manager Legal Services Haroon Rasheed Abbasi and Senior Officer IT Syed Muhammad Ahsan.

The committee will investigate the officials of Skyrooms Private Limited pertaining to the irregularities while hiring of daily wage employees besides finding responsible persons in the institutions.

The Kamran Anjum-led team will also devise a mechanism to prevent from illegal hiring of daily wage staff in the future.

They have already been granted special authority by the management to contact concerned departmental management to seek related documents.

After concluding its probe, the team will present its report within three days besides tabling recommendations to the PIA’s chief executive officer (CEO).