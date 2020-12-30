AVN 92.57 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.84%)
BOP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
CHCC 141.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-2.71%)
DCL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
DGKC 112.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.53%)
EFERT 63.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
FCCL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.2%)
FFL 17.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
HASCOL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
HBL 133.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.89%)
HUBC 76.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.35%)
HUMNL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
JSCL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.76%)
KAPCO 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
LOTCHEM 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
MLCF 43.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.37%)
OGDC 104.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.8%)
PAEL 39.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PIBTL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
PIOC 101.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.86%)
POWER 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 90.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.87%)
PSO 217.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.46%)
SNGP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
STPL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (6.56%)
TRG 86.90 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.7%)
UNITY 32.08 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.13%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,604 Increased By ▲ 56.8 (1.25%)
BR30 23,162 Increased By ▲ 316.33 (1.38%)
KSE100 43,695 Increased By ▲ 439.21 (1.02%)
KSE30 18,140 Increased By ▲ 158.55 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 30, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Pakistan develops NIMS to manage COVID-19 vaccine supply

  • The system developed by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) would ensure efficient supply chain management and administration of COVID-19 vaccine in the country.
Ali Ahmed 30 Dec 2020

In an effort to manage the supply of coronavirus vaccine, Pakistan has developed the National Immunization Management System (NIMS).

The system developed by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) would ensure efficient supply chain management and administration of COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

The initiative had been taken in collaboration with Ministry of Health, National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) and National Information Technology Board (NITB), it was told in an NCOC meeting on Wednesday.

The forum further said that the government was in close liaison with leading COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers for it’s early availability in the country.

As per details, the NIMS would enable automated phase wise registration of citizens for COVID-19 vaccine through SMS/ internet portals, based on CNIC numbers, it added. The immunization mechanism would be intimated to citizens shortly.

“The NIMS will be made available by mid January,” the forum informed.

Coronavirus Pakistan NCOC nadra vaccine cnic NIMS

Pakistan develops NIMS to manage COVID-19 vaccine supply

At least five killed in Yemen's Aden airport attack, security source says

EU chiefs sign post-Brexit trade deal agreed with Britain

UK approves Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

SC directs Sindh govt to retrieve state land from encroachers

New COVID strain does not cause more severe illness than other variants: Study

India ‘cannot win a war’ against Pakistan, says former Indian officer in latest book

PAC delivers 14 JF-17 aircraft to PAF

NAB granted one-day transit remand of Khawaja Asif

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 10000 mark

US may seek to try accused killer of American journalist Daniel Pearl

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters