Pakistan develops NIMS to manage COVID-19 vaccine supply

In an effort to manage the supply of coronavirus vaccine, Pakistan has developed the National Immunization Management System (NIMS).

The system developed by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) would ensure efficient supply chain management and administration of COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

The initiative had been taken in collaboration with Ministry of Health, National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) and National Information Technology Board (NITB), it was told in an NCOC meeting on Wednesday.

The forum further said that the government was in close liaison with leading COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers for it’s early availability in the country.

As per details, the NIMS would enable automated phase wise registration of citizens for COVID-19 vaccine through SMS/ internet portals, based on CNIC numbers, it added. The immunization mechanism would be intimated to citizens shortly.

“The NIMS will be made available by mid January,” the forum informed.