PDM, Maryam promoting enemies' agenda: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said that the leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), especially PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz was promoting the anti-Pakistan agenda of Indian lobby.

Briefing media about the decisions of federal cabinet the minsiter flanked by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, said the cabinet took strong exception to the opposition leaders' statements against Pakistan Army and said that the opposition was pleasing the enemies of the country as such statements were immediately picked by Indian TV channels as breaking news.

He said after the decision of Central Executive Committee of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), which met last day - it has become clear that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has become a thing of the past.

He said the Opposition can’t get resignations of the democratically elected government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has already stated in Chakwal that if the NRO was not granted to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and former President Asif Ali Zardari by Musharraf regime – the situation could have been different.

The spirit of federation should be kept intact especially after the enactment of 18th amendment, he remarked.

He said the year of 2021, was the year of progress and economic stability.

The incumbent government would fulfill all its all promises after completing its five years tenure.

He said that Sindh government deliberately creates the shortage of commodities and increases prices for political point scoring.