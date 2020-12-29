AVN 90.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.09%)
BOP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
CHCC 146.52 Decreased By ▼ -4.72 (-3.12%)
DCL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.43%)
DGKC 113.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.07%)
EFERT 63.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
FCCL 21.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FFL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
HASCOL 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.37%)
HBL 134.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.22%)
HUBC 79.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
JSCL 31.98 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.01%)
KAPCO 26.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.6%)
KEL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.3%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
MLCF 43.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.64%)
OGDC 105.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.06%)
PAEL 39.54 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.1%)
PIBTL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.99%)
PIOC 102.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-3.57%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
PPL 91.16 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PSO 220.05 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.33%)
SNGP 44.37 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.77%)
STPL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.83%)
TRG 85.90 Increased By ▲ 2.84 (3.42%)
UNITY 31.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.88%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.88%)
BR100 4,616 Increased By ▲ 15.65 (0.34%)
BR30 23,273 Increased By ▲ 80.64 (0.35%)
KSE100 43,802 Increased By ▲ 127.28 (0.29%)
KSE30 18,258 Increased By ▲ 44.68 (0.25%)
Dec 29, 2020
Hong Kong stocks open on front foot

  • The Hang Seng Index rose 0.67 percent, or 175.82 points, to 26,490.45.
AFP 29 Dec 2020

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened on a strong note Tuesday morning following a record-breaking performance on Wall Street as traders cheered the passage of a massive US stimulus package.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.67 percent, or 175.82 points, to 26,490.45.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.06 percent, or 2.01 points, to 3,399.29, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was barely moved, inching down 0.76 points to 2,272.24.

