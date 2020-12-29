Hong Kong stocks open on front foot

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened on a strong note Tuesday morning following a record-breaking performance on Wall Street as traders cheered the passage of a massive US stimulus package.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.67 percent, or 175.82 points, to 26,490.45.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.06 percent, or 2.01 points, to 3,399.29, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was barely moved, inching down 0.76 points to 2,272.24.