Markets
Hong Kong stocks open on front foot
- The Hang Seng Index rose 0.67 percent, or 175.82 points, to 26,490.45.
29 Dec 2020
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened on a strong note Tuesday morning following a record-breaking performance on Wall Street as traders cheered the passage of a massive US stimulus package.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.67 percent, or 175.82 points, to 26,490.45.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.06 percent, or 2.01 points, to 3,399.29, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was barely moved, inching down 0.76 points to 2,272.24.
National power policy: Govt wants multi-buyer, multi-seller electricity system
Hong Kong stocks open on front foot
Trump administration bolsters order barring US investment in Chinese firms
First US troops vaccinated in South Korea as country reports record coronavirus deaths
Biden says Trump Pentagon stalling transition, posing risks
Brexit deal puts UK fishermen in uncharted waters
In final days, a weakened Trump faces first veto override
Performance contracts: Power Division reconstitutes BoDs of six Discos
Q2, Q3 of 2019-20: Power tariff increased by 14 paisa per unit
PM given briefing on energy sector, ML-1
Govt hints at holding talks with opposition
PM vows to give 'befitting' response to 'anti-military narrative'
Read more stories
Comments