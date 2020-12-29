30 more patients tested positive for Covid-19 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: As many as 30 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, taking the tally of coronavirus cases to 8988 in Hyderabad district on Monday.

According to health authorities, 8988 people out of more than 101000 tests so far conducted in the district, of them 7668 were fully recovered while 184 had lost their lives since outbreak of the virus in March 2020.

Out of 989 active COVID-19 patients, 40 are admitted in LU hospitals Hyderabad and Jamshoro, while 950 are isolated at their homes, officials said.

The DC also urged the people to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) as preventive measures to curb the coronavirus as prevention was the only way to contain it from spreading further.