Pakistan
SBP injects Rs870.450bn into market
- The rate of return accepted is 7.03 percent per annum, said SBP release.
29 Dec 2020
KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan on Monday injected Rs. 870.450 billion into money market for seven days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.
All 20 bids were accepted. The rate of return accepted is 7.03 percent per annum, said SBP release.
