China's November gold imports via Hong Kong surge by over 80%

China's net gold imports via Hong Kong in November surged about 82% from October, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed on Monday.

Net gold imports via Hong Kong to China, the world's top consumer of the metal, stood at 3.283 tonnes in November, compared with 1.807 tonnes in October, the report showed.

Total gold imports via Hong Kong rose to 8.837 tonnes from 6.109 tonnes in October.