AVN 91.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
BOP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 151.24 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (3.32%)
DCL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.94%)
DGKC 114.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.25%)
EFERT 63.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.46%)
EPCL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
FCCL 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
FFL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.01%)
HASCOL 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 135.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
HUBC 79.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.09%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
JSCL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (5.53%)
KAPCO 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.87%)
LOTCHEM 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.24%)
OGDC 105.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.14%)
PAEL 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
PIOC 106.50 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (5.33%)
POWER 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
PPL 90.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
PSO 215.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-0.91%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.84%)
TRG 83.06 Increased By ▲ 5.11 (6.56%)
UNITY 30.25 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (7.04%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 4,602 Increased By ▲ 39.84 (0.87%)
BR30 23,191 Increased By ▲ 299.27 (1.31%)
KSE100 43,640 Increased By ▲ 223.18 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,204 Increased By ▲ 106.57 (0.59%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 28, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Fuel Prices to Rise from 1st January 2021

  • The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended an increase in fuel prices from 1st January 2021.
BR Web Desk Updated 28 Dec 2020

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended an increase in fuel prices from 1st January 2021.

Petrol prices are likely to rise by Rs 2.76 per litre while diesel prices are expected to increase by Rs 3.12 per litre, as reported by ARY News.

The authority has conveyed a summary to the petroleum division for changes in fuel prices for 15 days from the 1st of January.

A final decision is yet to be made in this regards and will be announced after the petroleum division's consultations with the Prime Minister.

Previously, OGRA had announced an increase in petrol prices on the 15th of December 2020, as part of its bimonthly petroleum product pricing exercise.

After this price hike, petrol has been sold at 103.69 after an increase of Rs 3, while prices of Hi-speed diesel also increased by Rs 3 to 108.44. In addition too this, Kerosene oil prices rose by Rs 5 and Low-speed diesel witnessed a Rs 2 jump.

These prices are to stay in effect till the end of 2020 after which the committee is required to recommend new fuel pricing.

petrol OGRA fuel petrol prices petrol and diesel prices

Fuel Prices to Rise from 1st January 2021

UNGA president condemns terrorist attack in Balochistan's Harnai

Big tech bets and cryptocurrencies power 2020's top U.S. funds

Pakistan is a safe place for foreign tourists, says EU envoy

Bolstered by pandemic, tech titans face growing scrutiny

Yale Economist predicts US to face Dollar collapse, Double-Dip Recession

Trump will be gone, but trauma of 2020 may haunt Biden

Britain says it will sign free trade deal with Turkey this week

FBI visits real estate office where Nashville blast suspect worked -local media

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 80.39 million, death toll at 1,759,915

Nashville blast suspect died in explosion, police say

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters