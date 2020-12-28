AVN 91.89 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
BOP 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 150.80 Increased By ▲ 4.42 (3.02%)
DCL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.16%)
DGKC 116.25 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (1.61%)
EFERT 63.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.32%)
EPCL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
FCCL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.88%)
FFL 17.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
HASCOL 14.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 134.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.3%)
HUBC 78.81 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
JSCL 30.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.93%)
KAPCO 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.17%)
KEL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.87%)
LOTCHEM 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.77%)
MLCF 44.19 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.68%)
OGDC 105.99 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.61%)
PAEL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
PIBTL 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
PIOC 107.09 Increased By ▲ 5.98 (5.91%)
POWER 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
PPL 91.19 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
PSO 216.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.46%)
SNGP 43.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
STPL 20.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.45%)
TRG 83.08 Increased By ▲ 5.13 (6.58%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (5.98%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,604 Increased By ▲ 42.15 (0.92%)
BR30 23,203 Increased By ▲ 311.41 (1.36%)
KSE100 43,680 Increased By ▲ 263.55 (0.61%)
KSE30 18,231 Increased By ▲ 133.47 (0.74%)
Hong Kong stocks open up

  • The Hang Seng Index added 0.38 percent, to 26.487,1 points.
AFP 28 Dec 2020

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened higher Monday on positive sentiment after President Donald Trump signed a US Covid-19 relief bill.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.38 percent, to 26.487,1 points.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.23 percent to 3.388,71 points, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 0.54 percent to 2.261,62.

Hong Kong stocks Hang Seng Index Shenzhen Composite Index benchmark Shanghai Composite Index China's China's economy

