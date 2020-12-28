Markets
Hong Kong stocks open up
- The Hang Seng Index added 0.38 percent, to 26.487,1 points.
28 Dec 2020
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened higher Monday on positive sentiment after President Donald Trump signed a US Covid-19 relief bill.
The Hang Seng Index added 0.38 percent, to 26.487,1 points.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.23 percent to 3.388,71 points, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 0.54 percent to 2.261,62.
UNGA president condemns terrorist attack in Balochistan's Harnai
Hong Kong stocks open up
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 80.39 million, death toll at 1,759,915
Nashville blast suspect died in explosion, police say
Hike in power tariffs in the offing?
Europe rolls out 'new weapon' vaccines in bid to slay COVID
Saudi Arabia extends entry ban on coronavirus variant fears
UK's Raab says pursuing trade deals with Australia, US, Indo-Pacific region
Trump, under pressure, signs $900bn Covid relief bill
Seven FC personnel martyred as terrorists attack post in Balochistan's Harnai area
PM is answerable to people, says Faraz
Bilawal demands PM’s resignation, sets ‘Jan 31 deadline’
Read more stories
Comments