Census before 2023 elections: governor

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that the 2023 elections will be held in accordance with the results of a new census. Talking to media persons, he said that the issue regarding MQM's protest was that local body elections were near, but a census could not be held in just one month's time.

However, he noted that MQM-P leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui's demand for a census in the urban areas was legitimate. He said that preparations for the new census would begin in 2022, and the 2023 elections would be held in accordance with its results.

