AVN 92.03 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.92%)
BOP 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
CHCC 145.49 Increased By ▲ 9.99 (7.37%)
DCL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.96%)
DGKC 113.56 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (3.24%)
EFERT 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.25%)
EPCL 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.46%)
FCCL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.64%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.47%)
HASCOL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.18%)
HBL 134.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.33%)
HUBC 77.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.26%)
JSCL 29.86 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.41%)
KAPCO 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.63%)
MLCF 43.15 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (6.15%)
OGDC 105.28 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (2.22%)
PAEL 38.62 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.22%)
PIBTL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
PIOC 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (4.69%)
POWER 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.76%)
PPL 91.01 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.82%)
PSO 216.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.08%)
SNGP 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.57%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.94 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (6.33%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.34%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 25, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan desires to further strengthen its relations with Republic of Korea: President

  • He said both the countries had enormous potential in the area of trade and measures were needed to increase the existing volume of trade.
APP 25 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday said Pakistan highly valued its ties with the Republic of Korea and wanted to further take the relations to a higher trajectory in all areas of mutual interest.

He said both the countries had enormous potential in the area of trade and measures were needed to increase the existing volume of trade.

The president made these remarks in a meeting with the outgoing Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, Kwak Sung-kyu, who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

He emphasized the need to encourage cultural and political exchanges which could bring the two countries further closer.

The president said Pakistan was an important destination for religious tourism as it had large number of Buddhist artifacts and people from South Korea could visit these sites.

He also appreciated the increase in Economic Cooperation Development Fund by the Republic of Korea for energy and infrastructure projects.

The president congratulated the outgoing ambassador on the successful completion of his tenure in Pakistan and lauded his efforts in expanding bilateral relations.

Korea Aiwan e Sadr President Dr. Arif Alvi

Pakistan desires to further strengthen its relations with Republic of Korea: President

Mining company TTC approaches Virgin Islands court for enforcement of Reko Diq award against Pakistan

Daniel Pearl murder case: Omar Sheikh may be released from Karachi jail in hours

COAS, DG ISI meet PM Khan at PM house; Pakistan's internal, external security discussed

'It is not Pakistan': Israel minister says about reports of next Muslim country to normalise ties

Companies raised Rs35.4bn through IPOs, Right Issues at PSX in 2020

Worrying sign: New corona strain affects young people, has higher viral load, say researchers

Second wave: Pakistan sees highest death toll in a day after 111 people die from coronavirus

PM thanks Overseas Pakistanis as amount remitted in Roshan Digital Account crosses $200 million

One million Americans vaccinated for COVID; Tennessee new epicenter

Trump gives awards to top aides for Arab-Israeli deals

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters