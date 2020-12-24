AVN 92.03 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.92%)
Sukkur Barrage closes for traffic due to ongoing renovation

  • According to chief engineer of Sukkur Barrage, water supply will remain closed to Dadu Canal, NWF Canal, Kirthar Canal, Khairpur East Canal, Khairpur West Canal, Rohri Canal, Nara Canal and its related channels from January 6 to Jan 20.
  • The decrease in the river water causes water shortage in Sukkur, the major city in upper Sindh on the bank of Indus river.
BR Web Desk Updated 24 Dec 2020

Sukkur Barrage has been closed for vehicular traffic from Thursday (today) till January 30 for the purpose of annual inspection and maintenance.

According to chief engineer of Sukkur Barrage Irshad Ahmed Memon, water supply will remain closed to Dadu Canal, NWF Canal, Kirthar Canal, Khairpur East Canal, Khairpur West Canal, Rohri Canal, Nara Canal and its related channels from January 6 to Jan 20.

There would be no flow of water in any of the off taking canals of the Sukkur Barrage, which is Pakistan’s largest irrigation system, says the notification.

The decrease in the river water causes water shortage in Sukkur, the major city in upper Sindh on the bank of Indus river.

Sukkur Barrage has completed its 88 years since its inauguration on January 13 in year 1932 by British Viceroy of India Lord Wellington. The foundation stone of the barrage was laid on October 1923 by Bombay’s Governor George Lloyd.

