Karachi Yarn Market Rate

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Wednesday (December 23, 2020).

======================================= CONES CARDED ======================================= 10/1. Indus 1720 12/1 Nadeem Textile 1770 Indus 1780 Bajwa 1780 16/1. Nadeem Textile 1800 United 1800 Abdullah Textile 1780 Indus 1850 Bajwa 1850 21/1. Al-Karam (A.K) 2100 Suriya Tex 2050 United 1970 GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2050 Nadeem Textile 2050 Indus Dyeing 2100 Abdullah Textile 1900 Lucky Cotton 1900 22/1. Bajwa 2100 United 2100 --------------------------------------- CONES CARDED --------------------------------------- 24/1. United 2120 26/1. AL-Karam 2200 Amin Text 2200 Shadman Cotton 2180 Diamond Int'l 2150 Lucky Cotton 2100 28/1 Abdullah Textile 2200 30/1. Amin Tex. 2270 Al-Karam 2300 Jubilee Spinning 2200 GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2280 Lucky Cotton 2200 Diamond Intl 2250 32/1 Abdullah Textile 2250 40/1 Lucky Cotton 2700 52/1 Lucky Cotton 2900 --------------------------------------- COMBED CONE --------------------------------------- 40/1 Indus CF 2800 --------------------------------------- COMBED CONE --------------------------------------- 20/2. GulAhmed 2100 Amin 2100 Indus Dyeing 2150 Bajwa 2150 Nadeem Textile 2100 42/1 Abdullah Textile 2800 52/1 Abdullah Textile 2900 20/1. SLUB Abdullah Textile 2150 30/1 SLUB Abdullah Textile 2300 60/1. Abdullah Textile 3000 70/1 Abdullah Textile 3100 --------------------------------------- CHEES CONES --------------------------------------- 10/1. Kasim Tex 1380 Latif Tex. (Latif) 1320 Super 1150 Abdullah Textile (OE) 1150 16/1. (O.E.) Kasim Textile 1480 Masal 1400 --------------------------------------- RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20% CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE --------------------------------------- DTY --------------------------------------- 50/24/0 Local 165.00 Rupali 166.00 Imported 180.00 75/36/0 Imported 133.00 Local 121.00 Rupali 119.00 75/36/Him Imported 144.00 Local 127.00 Rupali 125.00 100/36/0 Imported 132.00 Local 117.00 100/48/INT Local 121.00 Rupali 120.00 Imported 148.00 150/48/0 Imported 120.00 Local 103.00 Rupali 101.00 150/48/Him Imported 122.00 Local 106.00 Rupali 104.00 300/96/0 Imported 116.00 Local 100.00 Rupali 98.00 300/96/Him Imported 120.00 Local 103.00 Rupali 101.00 150/144/Sim Imported 120.00 Local 105.00 150/144/Him Imported 1333.00 Local 115.00 75/72/Sim Imported 142.00 Local 127.00 75/144/Sim Imported 148.00 Local 127.00 --------------------------------------- FDY --------------------------------------- 50/24/SD Imported 122.00 75/72/SD Imported 118.00 50/36/BR Imported 130.00 Local 160.00 100/36/BR Imported 116.00 150/48/BR Imported 125.00 300/96/BR Imported 102.00 --------------------------------------- RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES (PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST --------------------------------------- P.V. CONES --------------------------------------- 18/1 PV A.A. Textiles 139.00 A.A. Cotton 142.00 20/1 PVB A.A. Textile 143.00 A. A. Cotton 135.00 24/1 P.V. BRIGHT A.A. Tex. 149.00 A. A. Cotton (80:20) 135.00 26/1.PV Bright A.A. Tex. 153.00 30/1 PV A.A. Tex."Z" Twist 162.00 A. A. Cotton 155.00 26/1 P.V. (S.D.) A.A. Textile 153.00 A. A. COTTON 130.00 36/1 PV (SD) A.A. Textile 174.00 40/1. (PVB) A. A. Cotton 150.00 A. A. Textile 186.00 46/1 PVSD Ibrahim Fibre 200.00 28/1 PV SLUB A.A. Clock Tower 177.00 30/1 PV SLUB A. A. Cotton (PVB) 168.00 A. A. Cotton (PC) 210.00 A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP) 168.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MVS YARN --------------------------------------- 20/S Kcetex 180.00 Prima 180.00 Local (AVG Price) 175.00 30/S Kcetex 191.00 Prima 191.00 Local (AVG Price) 190.00 40/S Kcetex 220.00 Prima 220.00 Local (AVG Price) 200.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MJS YARN --------------------------------------- 20/S Kahtex 175.00 Local 150.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MJS YARN --------------------------------------- 30/S Kahtex 175.00 Local 155.00 10/1 PP A. A. Cotton 118.00 12/1 PP A. A. Cotton 123.00 16/1 PP A. A. Cotton 128.00 20/1 PP Diwan 98.00 A. A. Cotton 133.00 Agar 96.00 24/1 PP A. A. Cotton 150.00 26/1 PP A. A. Cotton 143.00 30/1 PP Agar 101.00 Anwar 109.00 Diwan 103.00 A. A. Cotton 148.00 34/1. (PP) A. A. Cotton 99.00 40/1 PP A. A. Cotton 165.00 60/1. (P.P) Agar 124.00 Diwan 125.00 Anwar 130.00 A. A. Cotton 240.00 8/.1. A. A. Cotton (52 48) 136.00 10/.1. Zainab 151.00 A. A. Cotton 142.00 Lucky Cotton 135.00 12/1 A. A. Cotton 147.00 IFL 153.00 14/1 Zainab Tex 153.00 A. A. Cotton 145.00 16/1 AA SML Carded (52 48) 156.00 IFL (52 48) 157.00 A. A. Cotton 150.00 P.C. COMBED 20/1. PC A.A.SMLCARDED 163.00 Zainab (Combed) 164.00 A. A. Cotton (Carded) 160.00 24/1. PC A. A. SML Carded 175.00 Zainab (Combed) 176.00 25/1 A.A. Cotton 166.00 30/1. PC (52 : 48) Zainab Textile (combed) 187.00 Stallion 100.00 K. Nazir 112.00 Al-Karam 116.00 AA SML (Carded) 186.00 A. A. Cotton (Carded) 177.00 36/1. PC IFL Tex (Combed) 196.00 40/1 PC A.A. Textile (Combed) 207.00 45/1 PC Zainab 209.00 50/1 PC Zainab 211.00 10/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 148.00 12/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 145.00 16/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 150.00 20/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 173.00 AASML 114.00 24/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 173.00 AASML 111.00 30/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 188.00 AASML 122.00 40/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 140.00 --------------------------------------- READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES --------------------------------------- POLYESTER K.G. --------------------------------------- I.C.I. 1.D 174.00 I.C.I. 1.2 (SD) 173.00 I.C.I. Bright 175.00 Rupali 1.D 174.00 Rupali 1.2 (SD) 173.00 POLYESTER K.G. Ibrahim Fiber (SD) 173.00 Ibrahim 1.D 174.00 Ibrahim Fiber Bright 175.00 Ibrahim Trilobal Bright 175.00 --------------------------------------- VISCOSE K.G. --------------------------------------- FCFC 44 MM Taiwan 280.00 FCFC 51 MM Taiwan 280.00 Thai Reyon 51 MM 280.00 S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia 280.00 --------------------------------------- ACRYLIC FIBER K.G. --------------------------------------- Monty 1.2x51 Italy 300.00 Acelon Korea 1.2x51 300.00 =======================================

NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 21.12.2020.

ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or omission due to unpredictable markets.)

