Karachi Yarn Market Rate
Updated 24 Dec 2020
KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Wednesday (December 23, 2020).
=======================================
CONES CARDED
=======================================
10/1.
Indus 1720
12/1
Nadeem Textile 1770
Indus 1780
Bajwa 1780
16/1.
Nadeem Textile 1800
United 1800
Abdullah Textile 1780
Indus 1850
Bajwa 1850
21/1.
Al-Karam (A.K) 2100
Suriya Tex 2050
United 1970
GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2050
Nadeem Textile 2050
Indus Dyeing 2100
Abdullah Textile 1900
Lucky Cotton 1900
22/1.
Bajwa 2100
United 2100
---------------------------------------
CONES CARDED
---------------------------------------
24/1.
United 2120
26/1.
AL-Karam 2200
Amin Text 2200
Shadman Cotton 2180
Diamond Int'l 2150
Lucky Cotton 2100
28/1
Abdullah Textile 2200
30/1.
Amin Tex. 2270
Al-Karam 2300
Jubilee Spinning 2200
GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2280
Lucky Cotton 2200
Diamond Intl 2250
32/1
Abdullah Textile 2250
40/1
Lucky Cotton 2700
52/1
Lucky Cotton 2900
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
40/1
Indus CF 2800
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
20/2.
GulAhmed 2100
Amin 2100
Indus Dyeing 2150
Bajwa 2150
Nadeem Textile 2100
42/1
Abdullah Textile 2800
52/1
Abdullah Textile 2900
20/1. SLUB
Abdullah Textile 2150
30/1 SLUB
Abdullah Textile 2300
60/1.
Abdullah Textile 3000
70/1
Abdullah Textile 3100
---------------------------------------
CHEES CONES
---------------------------------------
10/1.
Kasim Tex 1380
Latif Tex. (Latif) 1320
Super 1150
Abdullah Textile (OE) 1150
16/1. (O.E.)
Kasim Textile 1480
Masal 1400
---------------------------------------
RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER
YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20%
CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE
---------------------------------------
DTY
---------------------------------------
50/24/0
Local 165.00
Rupali 166.00
Imported 180.00
75/36/0
Imported 133.00
Local 121.00
Rupali 119.00
75/36/Him
Imported 144.00
Local 127.00
Rupali 125.00
100/36/0
Imported 132.00
Local 117.00
100/48/INT
Local 121.00
Rupali 120.00
Imported 148.00
150/48/0
Imported 120.00
Local 103.00
Rupali 101.00
150/48/Him
Imported 122.00
Local 106.00
Rupali 104.00
300/96/0
Imported 116.00
Local 100.00
Rupali 98.00
300/96/Him
Imported 120.00
Local 103.00
Rupali 101.00
150/144/Sim
Imported 120.00
Local 105.00
150/144/Him
Imported 1333.00
Local 115.00
75/72/Sim
Imported 142.00
Local 127.00
75/144/Sim
Imported 148.00
Local 127.00
---------------------------------------
FDY
---------------------------------------
50/24/SD
Imported 122.00
75/72/SD
Imported 118.00
50/36/BR
Imported 130.00
Local 160.00
100/36/BR
Imported 116.00
150/48/BR
Imported 125.00
300/96/BR
Imported 102.00
---------------------------------------
RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES
(PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST
---------------------------------------
P.V. CONES
---------------------------------------
18/1 PV
A.A. Textiles 139.00
A.A. Cotton 142.00
20/1 PVB
A.A. Textile 143.00
A. A. Cotton 135.00
24/1 P.V. BRIGHT
A.A. Tex. 149.00
A. A. Cotton (80:20) 135.00
26/1.PV Bright
A.A. Tex. 153.00
30/1 PV
A.A. Tex."Z" Twist 162.00
A. A. Cotton 155.00
26/1 P.V. (S.D.)
A.A. Textile 153.00
A. A. COTTON 130.00
36/1 PV (SD)
A.A. Textile 174.00
40/1. (PVB)
A. A. Cotton 150.00
A. A. Textile 186.00
46/1 PVSD
Ibrahim Fibre 200.00
28/1 PV SLUB
A.A. Clock Tower 177.00
30/1 PV SLUB
A. A. Cotton (PVB) 168.00
A. A. Cotton (PC) 210.00
A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP) 168.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MVS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kcetex 180.00
Prima 180.00
Local (AVG Price) 175.00
30/S
Kcetex 191.00
Prima 191.00
Local (AVG Price) 190.00
40/S
Kcetex 220.00
Prima 220.00
Local (AVG Price) 200.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kahtex 175.00
Local 150.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
30/S
Kahtex 175.00
Local 155.00
10/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 118.00
12/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 123.00
16/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 128.00
20/1 PP
Diwan 98.00
A. A. Cotton 133.00
Agar 96.00
24/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 150.00
26/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 143.00
30/1 PP
Agar 101.00
Anwar 109.00
Diwan 103.00
A. A. Cotton 148.00
34/1. (PP)
A. A. Cotton 99.00
40/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 165.00
60/1. (P.P)
Agar 124.00
Diwan 125.00
Anwar 130.00
A. A. Cotton 240.00
8/.1.
A. A. Cotton (52 48) 136.00
10/.1.
Zainab 151.00
A. A. Cotton 142.00
Lucky Cotton 135.00
12/1
A. A. Cotton 147.00
IFL 153.00
14/1
Zainab Tex 153.00
A. A. Cotton 145.00
16/1
AA SML Carded (52 48) 156.00
IFL (52 48) 157.00
A. A. Cotton 150.00
P.C. COMBED
20/1. PC
A.A.SMLCARDED 163.00
Zainab (Combed) 164.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded) 160.00
24/1. PC
A. A. SML Carded 175.00
Zainab (Combed) 176.00
25/1
A.A. Cotton 166.00
30/1. PC (52 : 48)
Zainab Textile (combed) 187.00
Stallion 100.00
K. Nazir 112.00
Al-Karam 116.00
AA SML (Carded) 186.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded) 177.00
36/1. PC
IFL Tex (Combed) 196.00
40/1 PC
A.A. Textile (Combed) 207.00
45/1 PC
Zainab 209.00
50/1 PC
Zainab 211.00
10/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 148.00
12/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 145.00
16/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 150.00
20/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 173.00
AASML 114.00
24/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 173.00
AASML 111.00
30/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 188.00
AASML 122.00
40/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 140.00
---------------------------------------
READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER K.G.
---------------------------------------
I.C.I. 1.D 174.00
I.C.I. 1.2 (SD) 173.00
I.C.I. Bright 175.00
Rupali 1.D 174.00
Rupali 1.2 (SD) 173.00
POLYESTER K.G.
Ibrahim Fiber (SD) 173.00
Ibrahim 1.D 174.00
Ibrahim Fiber Bright 175.00
Ibrahim Trilobal Bright 175.00
---------------------------------------
VISCOSE K.G.
---------------------------------------
FCFC 44 MM Taiwan 280.00
FCFC 51 MM Taiwan 280.00
Thai Reyon 51 MM 280.00
S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia 280.00
---------------------------------------
ACRYLIC FIBER K.G.
---------------------------------------
Monty 1.2x51 Italy 300.00
Acelon Korea 1.2x51 300.00
=======================================
NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 21.12.2020.
ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or omission due to unpredictable markets.)
