Karachi Yarn Market Rate

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Wednesday (December 23, 2020). ======================================= CONES...
Recorder Report Updated 24 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Wednesday (December 23, 2020).

=======================================
CONES CARDED
=======================================
10/1.
Indus                              1720
12/1
Nadeem Textile                     1770
Indus                              1780
Bajwa                              1780
16/1.
Nadeem Textile                     1800
United                             1800
Abdullah Textile                   1780
Indus                              1850
Bajwa                              1850
21/1.
Al-Karam (A.K)                     2100
Suriya Tex                         2050
United                             1970
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2050
Nadeem Textile                     2050
Indus Dyeing                       2100
Abdullah Textile                   1900
Lucky Cotton                       1900
22/1.
Bajwa                              2100
United                             2100
---------------------------------------
CONES CARDED
---------------------------------------
24/1.
United                             2120
26/1.
AL-Karam                           2200
Amin Text                          2200
Shadman Cotton                     2180
Diamond Int'l                      2150
Lucky Cotton                       2100
28/1
Abdullah Textile                   2200
30/1.
Amin Tex.                          2270
Al-Karam                           2300
Jubilee Spinning                   2200
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2280
Lucky Cotton                       2200
Diamond Intl                       2250
32/1
Abdullah Textile                   2250
40/1
Lucky Cotton                       2700
52/1
Lucky Cotton                       2900
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
40/1
Indus CF                           2800
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
20/2.
GulAhmed                           2100
Amin                               2100
Indus Dyeing                       2150
Bajwa                              2150
Nadeem Textile                     2100
42/1
Abdullah Textile                   2800
52/1
Abdullah Textile                   2900
20/1. SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   2150
30/1 SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   2300
60/1.
Abdullah Textile                   3000
70/1
Abdullah Textile                   3100
---------------------------------------
CHEES CONES
---------------------------------------
10/1.
Kasim Tex                          1380
Latif Tex. (Latif)                 1320
Super                              1150
Abdullah Textile (OE)              1150
16/1. (O.E.)
Kasim Textile                      1480
Masal                              1400
---------------------------------------
RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER
YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20%
CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE
---------------------------------------
DTY
---------------------------------------
50/24/0
Local                            165.00
Rupali                           166.00
Imported                         180.00
75/36/0
Imported                         133.00
Local                            121.00
Rupali                           119.00
75/36/Him
Imported                         144.00
Local                            127.00
Rupali                           125.00
100/36/0
Imported                         132.00
Local                            117.00
100/48/INT
Local                            121.00
Rupali                           120.00
Imported                         148.00
150/48/0
Imported                         120.00
Local                            103.00
Rupali                           101.00
150/48/Him
Imported                         122.00
Local                            106.00
Rupali                           104.00
300/96/0
Imported                         116.00
Local                            100.00
Rupali                            98.00
300/96/Him
Imported                         120.00
Local                            103.00
Rupali                           101.00
150/144/Sim
Imported                         120.00
Local                            105.00
150/144/Him
Imported                        1333.00
Local                            115.00
75/72/Sim
Imported                         142.00
Local                            127.00
75/144/Sim
Imported                         148.00
Local                            127.00
---------------------------------------
FDY
---------------------------------------
50/24/SD
Imported                         122.00
75/72/SD
Imported                         118.00
50/36/BR
Imported                         130.00
Local                            160.00
100/36/BR
Imported                         116.00
150/48/BR
Imported                         125.00
300/96/BR
Imported                         102.00
---------------------------------------
RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES
(PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST
---------------------------------------
P.V. CONES
---------------------------------------
18/1 PV
A.A. Textiles                    139.00
A.A. Cotton                      142.00
20/1 PVB
A.A. Textile                     143.00
A. A. Cotton                     135.00
24/1 P.V. BRIGHT
A.A. Tex.                        149.00
A. A. Cotton (80:20)             135.00
26/1.PV Bright
A.A. Tex.                        153.00
30/1 PV
A.A. Tex."Z" Twist               162.00
A. A. Cotton                     155.00
26/1 P.V. (S.D.)
A.A. Textile                     153.00
A. A. COTTON                     130.00
36/1 PV (SD)
A.A. Textile                     174.00
40/1. (PVB)
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
A. A. Textile                    186.00
46/1 PVSD
Ibrahim Fibre                    200.00
28/1 PV SLUB
A.A. Clock Tower                 177.00
30/1 PV SLUB
A. A. Cotton (PVB)               168.00
A. A. Cotton (PC)                210.00
A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP)           168.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MVS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kcetex                           180.00
Prima                            180.00
Local (AVG Price)                175.00
30/S
Kcetex                           191.00
Prima                            191.00
Local (AVG Price)                190.00
40/S
Kcetex                           220.00
Prima                            220.00
Local (AVG Price)                200.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kahtex                           175.00
Local                            150.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
30/S
Kahtex                           175.00
Local                            155.00
10/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     118.00
12/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     123.00
16/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     128.00
20/1 PP
Diwan                             98.00
A. A. Cotton                     133.00
Agar                              96.00
24/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
26/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     143.00
30/1 PP
Agar                             101.00
Anwar                            109.00
Diwan                            103.00
A. A. Cotton                     148.00
34/1. (PP)
A. A. Cotton                      99.00
40/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     165.00
60/1. (P.P)
Agar                             124.00
Diwan                            125.00
Anwar                            130.00
A. A. Cotton                     240.00
8/.1.
A. A. Cotton (52 48)             136.00
10/.1.
Zainab                           151.00
A. A. Cotton                     142.00
Lucky Cotton                     135.00
12/1
A. A. Cotton                     147.00
IFL                              153.00
14/1
Zainab Tex                       153.00
A. A. Cotton                     145.00
16/1
AA SML Carded (52 48)            156.00
IFL (52 48)                      157.00
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
P.C. COMBED
20/1. PC
A.A.SMLCARDED                    163.00
Zainab (Combed)                  164.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            160.00
24/1. PC
A. A. SML Carded                 175.00
Zainab (Combed)                  176.00
25/1
A.A. Cotton                      166.00
30/1. PC (52 : 48)
Zainab Textile (combed)          187.00
Stallion                         100.00
K. Nazir                         112.00
Al-Karam                         116.00
AA SML (Carded)                  186.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            177.00
36/1. PC
IFL Tex (Combed)                 196.00
40/1 PC
A.A. Textile (Combed)            207.00
45/1 PC
Zainab                           209.00
50/1 PC
Zainab                           211.00
10/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             148.00
12/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             145.00
16/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             150.00
20/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             173.00
AASML                            114.00
24/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             173.00
AASML                            111.00
30/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     188.00
AASML                            122.00
40/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     140.00
---------------------------------------
READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
I.C.I. 1.D                       174.00
I.C.I. 1.2 (SD)                  173.00
I.C.I. Bright                    175.00
Rupali 1.D                       174.00
Rupali 1.2 (SD)                  173.00
POLYESTER                          K.G.
Ibrahim Fiber (SD)               173.00
Ibrahim 1.D                      174.00
Ibrahim Fiber Bright             175.00
Ibrahim Trilobal Bright          175.00
---------------------------------------
VISCOSE                            K.G.
---------------------------------------
FCFC 44 MM Taiwan                280.00
FCFC 51 MM Taiwan                280.00
Thai Reyon 51 MM                 280.00
S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia      280.00
---------------------------------------
ACRYLIC FIBER                      K.G.
---------------------------------------
Monty 1.2x51 Italy               300.00
Acelon Korea 1.2x51              300.00
=======================================

NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 21.12.2020.

ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or omission due to unpredictable markets.)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

