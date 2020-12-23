AVN 88.56 Decreased By ▼ -11.94 (-11.88%)
PITB and KPITB Partner to expand two NICs in Swat and Kohat

  Punjab Technology Board (PITB) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) join hands to establish two National Incubation Centers (NICs) in University of Swat and Kohat University of Science & Technology.
BR Web Desk 23 Dec 2020

Punjab Technology Board (PITB) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) join hands to establish two National Incubation Centers (NICs) in University of Swat and Kohat University of Science & Technology.

As part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between PITB and KPITB today, KPITB will start three National Freelance Training Programs (NFTPs) in University of Malakand, Gomal University DI Khan, and Institute of Management Sciences. The two Boards have also agreed to provide each other with mutual assistance in areas of information security.

The National Freelance Training Program & National Incubation Centers aim to provide skills for freelancing training to the youth of Pakistan to empower them to take part in the national entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Azfar Manzoor, Chairman of PITB also explained that the National Freelance Training Program hopes to provide freelance training to 22,800 individuals through 20 centers across Pakistan.

The MoU signing ceremony was held in Islamabad. Advisor to Chief Minister of KP on Science and Information Technology Mr. Ziaullah Khan Bangash was the Chief Guest of the event. Special Assistant to CM KP on Information and Higher Education Mr. Kamran Bangash, Member Provincial Assembly Mr. Faisal Amin Gandapur, Federal Secretary on MoIT&T Mr. Shoaib Ahmad Saddiqui, Chairman PITB Mr. Azfar Manzoor, Managing Director KPITB Dr. Sahibzada Ali Mahmud, DG PITB Mr. Sajid Latif, Director KPITB Mr. Asim Jamshaid, and Vice Chancellors of the universities also attended the ceremony.

Azfar Manzoor addressed the audience explaining that incubation is the only way to provide jobs to all the young population of Pakistan.

"We are going to open 13 incubation centers across Pakistan under National Expansion of NICs," he adds.

