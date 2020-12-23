CDA chairman to ensure funds for maximum facilitation

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA), Chairman, Aamir Ali Ahmed Tuesday directed all the departmental heads to ensure the availability of sufficient funds to provide maximum facilitation to the dwellers.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting here to review the performance of all the directorates of CDA, said a news release.

All the Directorates including Sanitation, Street Lights, Environment, Water Supply, Road Maintenance, STP, City Sewerage and MPO briefed the Chairman regarding its performance.

He asked the directorates to bring things directly into his notice to resolve it promptly.

"There will be no compromise on provision of facilities to the masses of Islamabad," the chairman remarked.