Pakistan
CDA chairman to ensure funds for maximum facilitation
- He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting here to review the performance of all the directorates of CDA, said a news release.
23 Dec 2020
ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA), Chairman, Aamir Ali Ahmed Tuesday directed all the departmental heads to ensure the availability of sufficient funds to provide maximum facilitation to the dwellers.
He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting here to review the performance of all the directorates of CDA, said a news release.
All the Directorates including Sanitation, Street Lights, Environment, Water Supply, Road Maintenance, STP, City Sewerage and MPO briefed the Chairman regarding its performance.
He asked the directorates to bring things directly into his notice to resolve it promptly.
"There will be no compromise on provision of facilities to the masses of Islamabad," the chairman remarked.
COAS visits forward troops deployed along LoC: ISPR
CDA chairman to ensure funds for maximum facilitation
'Time for performance has arrived,' PM tells ministers that we can no longer adhere to lack of experience justification
Woman martyred, three injured as Indian troops target civilian population with heavy weapons
Senate polls cannot be held before February 10, clarifies ECP
Money laundering case: Assets of Shehbaz Sharif family seized
Google, Facebook agree to join hands against potential anti-trust lawsuit: Report
Shaheen XI exercise: Air chief flies hi-tech Chinese fighter aircraft
At 40.32%, Abbottabad’s COVID-19 positivity rate highest in the country: NCOC
Pakistan’s Current Account Surplus rose further, FX reserves at highest level in 3 years
Pakistan rejects India' denial to accept responsibility for targeting UN vehicle
'Dozens of email accounts' were hacked at US Treasury
Read more stories
Comments