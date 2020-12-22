AVN 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.25%)
Senate polls cannot be held before February 10, clarifies ECP

  • ECP states half of the Senate members will retire on March 11, 2021 after completing their six-year term
  • As per the Constitution, elections cannot be held before the 30-day period on seats that will fall vacant after the expiry of the term of the members of the Senate: Commission
Fahad Zulfikar 22 Dec 2020

(Karachi) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has said that Senate elections cannot be held before February 10 next year, a statement issued by ECP stated.

Clarifying media speculations over Senate polls by providing legal and constitutional clarity, the statement stated that there were some speculations in some quarters of media regarding Senate elections which had created some ambiguity over the role of ECP in holding Senate elections.

It added, "Half of the Senate members will retire on March 11, 2021 after completing their six-year term."

The ECP said, "As per the Constitution, elections cannot be held before the 30-day period on seats that will fall vacant after the expiry of the term of the members of the Senate." the ECP said, quoting Article 224(3) of the Constitution.

The commission further clarified that the last four to five Senate elections have been held in the first week of March. "This time too, the ECP will announce the date for the Senate elections at a suitable time, according to the law and Constitution," the ECP maintained.

The commission made it clear that conducting the Senate elections is the constitutional and legal responsibility of the Commission under articles 218 (3) and 224 (3) of the Constitution and Section 107 of the Election Act, 2017.

The federal government decided to hold Senate elections in February and invoke advisory jurisdiction of the Supreme Court on open voting for the polls. The decision was taken by the cabinet with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

The premier said legal reforms regarding the elections were meant only to make the entire process transparent and the doors were open for all political parties for talks in this respect.

The elections are to be held for 52 seats of the upper house because as many members of the 104-member Senate will retire on March 11.

