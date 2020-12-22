PM Khan gives green signal to formulate first-ever Drone Policy of Pakistan

In an effort to boost manufacturing in the local industry in the country, the government has decided to give a green signal to formulate the first-ever Drone Policy of Pakistan.

The development was shared by Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given the go-ahead to formulate the first-ever Drone Policy of Pakistan.

“The new policy will allow drone production and especially agriculture drone manufacturing industry will get a huge boost,” informed Fawad in a tweet post on Tuesday. He further added that under the policy the import of sophisticated drones will also be allowed.

Back in July, a MoU was signed between the Ministry of Science and Technology and ABN SATUMA (Private) Ltd for the development of UAVs/drones for agriculture application. The drones will specifically be used for countering locust attacks, which has caused havoc across the country.

Later on, Fawad Chaudhry also displayed the indigenously manufactured agricultural drones. “Both of these agricultural drones are Made in Pakistan, and are capable of spraying 16 liters (pesticide) for 18 minutes, first the whole field is sprayed after the sensors identify which part of the crop is diseased and only this part is sprayed, complete monitoring of the field,” said Fawad in a tweet post.

The federal minister has earlier expressed that the drone technology will revolutionize the agricultural sector of Pakistan.