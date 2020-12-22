AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (8.02%)
PDM facing consequences of its transgressions: Dr. Firdous

  • The SACM asserted that looters and turncoats had no future nor would the people be deceived by them.
APP 22 Dec 2020

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership was facing the consequences of its transgressions.

In a statement issued here, she said corona grew due to the opposition, adding that their negative politics had met its logical end.

The heir-apparent of the house of Sharifs and her bondwomen were upset due to their consecutive failures and time was not far when PDM’s internal skirmish would be exposed to the public, she added.

The SACM asserted that looters and turncoats had no future nor would the people be deceived by them.

In fact, the anarchistic politics had failed before the service-oriented approach and policies of the PM Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab, she added.

Meanwhile, 505 new cases were reported and 34 persons died of the corona during the last 24 hours in Punjab.

The number of corona patients in Lahore was 64,679 and patients’ total number in Punjab was 131,933, she further said.

Pakistan Democratic Movement Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan PM Imran Khan corona patients Chief Minister Punjab

