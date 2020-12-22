Hafeez asks provinces to monitor egg, vegetable prices

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh Monday urged the provincial governments to strictly monitor the prices of eggs and vegetable to maintain stability in prices across the country.

He was chairing the meeting of National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC), according to a finance ministry press statement.

He directed the Secretary Commerce to call a meeting with representatives of the Provincial governments and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to take further steps in this regard.

During the meeting, the Secretary Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R) presented before NPMC the current status of wheat and sugar stocks.

The improved availability of both commodities has resulted in significant decline in prices for the consumers.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Adviser to the PM on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, SAPM on Revenue Dr. Waqar Masood, Secretary MNFS&R, Special Secretary Commerce, Additional Secretary Industries and Production, Chairman FBR, the Provincial Chief Secretaries, MD PASSCO, MD Utility Stores Corporation (USC), Chairperson Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), Chairman Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP), Member Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) and senior officials of Finance Division.

The National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) reviewed the price trend of essential commodities.

The Finance Secretary apprised NPMC that there has been a consistent decline in the weekly SPI over the last four weeks.

Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) registered a decline of 0.22%, notably in essential food commodities namely wheat, tomatoes, onions, potatoes and chicken.