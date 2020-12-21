Markets
EU + UK soft wheat exports 12.08mn tonne by Dec. 20, down 17pc
PARIS: Soft wheat exports from the European Union and Britain in the 2020/21 season that started in July had reached 12.08 million tonnes by Dec. 20, official EU data showed on Monday.
That was 17% below the volume cleared by the same week last year, the data published by the European Commission showed.
EU and UK 2020/21 barley exports had reached 3.58 million tonnes, down 8%, while maize imports stood at 7.91 million tonnes, down 24%.
The data will not be updated next Monday, with the weekly publication resuming on Jan. 4, the Commission said.
