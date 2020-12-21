AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (8.02%)
ECP to conduct by-polls on vacant Sindh, Balochistan seats on Feb 16

  • The seats fell vacant after deaths of elected leaders.
  • The nomination papers will be submitted on December 23 and scrutiny will be conducted on January 4, whereas, appeals will be reviewed from January 6 to 14, reads the ECP notification.
BR Web Desk Updated 21 Dec 2020

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday issued the schedule for holding by-elections on vacant seats in Sindh and Balochistan assemblies.

As per ECP, the by-poll will take place on February 16 on vacant seats of Sindh and Balochistan assemblies.

The nomination papers will be submitted on December 23 and scrutiny will be conducted on January 4, whereas, appeals will be reviewed from January 6 to 14, reads the ECP notification.

The final list of candidates will be issued on January 16 while electoral signs will be allotted on January 17.

The PS-88 Malir seat had fallen vacant on June 2 after the death of minister for human settlement Ghulam Murtaza Baloch, who had contracted coronavirus.

Sanghar’s PS-43 seat fell vacant when Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA Jam Madad Ali passed away after contracting the virus on November 13.

The seat in Pishin, too, fell vacant when MPA Syed Fazal Agha, former Balochistan governor and former deputy chairman of Senate, died on May 20.

