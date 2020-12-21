AVN 89.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 134.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 110.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 63.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 136.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 78.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 109.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 39.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 95.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 95.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 208.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 22.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 75.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 28.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,603 Decreased By ▼ -9.64 (-0.21%)
BR30 23,007 Decreased By ▼ -129.28 (-0.56%)
KSE100 43,739 Decreased By ▼ -57.75 (-0.13%)
KSE30 18,214 Decreased By ▼ -75.14 (-0.41%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 21, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares poised to slip as Sydney travel curbs stoke recovery fears

  • The states of Victoria and Queensland, and the Northern Territory, banned people arriving from Sydney as of Monday.
Reuters 21 Dec 2020

Australian shares were set to open lower on Monday after a resurgence in COVID-19 infections in Sydney led to states and territories imposing travel restrictions on residents of the city, stoking fears of a delayed economic recovery.

The states of Victoria and Queensland, and the Northern Territory, banned people arriving from Sydney as of Monday.

The local share price index futures fell about 0.2%, a 79.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 1.2% lower on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose marginally by 2122 GMT.

New Zealand Australian shares S&P/NZX 50 index rose COVID19 Victoria and Queensland

Australia shares poised to slip as Sydney travel curbs stoke recovery fears

KP govt closes all educational activities at madrassahs

Between Brexit and coronavirus, UK togetherness is fraying

PM issues stern warning to India

Tesla's Elon Musk asks about converting "large transactions" to bitcoin

US Senate votes to extend government funding to avoid shutdown

Rockets fired at US embassy land inside Baghdad's Green Zone, damaging compound

What's in the $900 billion US COVID-19 aid package?

Japan's record $1 trillion budget highlights COVID-19 challenge to growth, debt

Punjab says centre or agencies not empowered to collect WWF

Indian diplomat summoned over ceasefire violations

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters