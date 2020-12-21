Markets
Australia shares poised to slip as Sydney travel curbs stoke recovery fears
Australian shares were set to open lower on Monday after a resurgence in COVID-19 infections in Sydney led to states and territories imposing travel restrictions on residents of the city, stoking fears of a delayed economic recovery.
The local share price index futures fell about 0.2%, a 79.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 1.2% lower on Friday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose marginally by 2122 GMT.
