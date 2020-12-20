Three restaurants sealed for violating COVID-19 SOPs

(Karachi) The government has sealed three restaurants in city's for violating the coronavirus SOPs, local media reported on Sunday.

As per details, the restaurants are Chandani Restaurant, Tai Pan and Sakura. The hotel management failed to implement on SOPs including maintaining social distance between patrons, outdoor dining, wearing masks and closing at 10pm.

Deputy Commissioner South Irshad Sodhar said there is a zero-tolerance policy against anyone not following the government's orders. "All these restaurants sealed had allowed indoor dining despite a ban."

Sodhar has requested residents and businesses to cooperate with the government. "Coronavirus is a dangerous disease and we should all protect ourselves and others from it," he urged.

On Sunday, Pakistan recorded 80 deaths due to the COVID-19 while 2,615 new cases were reported across the country. With more fatalities, the total death tally due to the deadly disease has reached 9,330.

As per details, 2,615 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours while 2,365 patients are in critical condition. The total number of infections in the country now currently stands at 457,288.

Meanwhile, 37,206 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 407,405 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 6,301,341 samples have been tested thus far.