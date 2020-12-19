AVN 89.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
FM's visit to UAE will help further strengthen bilateral ties in diverse fields: FO

  • “During the visit of the Foreign Minister, the two sides acknowledged Pakistani community’s positive contribution to the UAE’s success story.”
  • The Emirates is home to 1.2 million Pakistanis, which is the second largest host to overseas Pakistanis worker after Saudi Arabia.
BR Web Desk 19 Dec 2020

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) provided another opportunity to both countries to reaffirm their commitment towards strengthening their ties, in particular in the areas of trade and investment.

The visit of foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi ended on Friday. His visit was crucial at the time when it is being reported that UAE has stopped issuing new visas to citizens of 13 mostly Muslim-majority countries, including Pakistan.

As per the statement issued by the FO, “During the visit of the Foreign Minister, the two sides acknowledged Pakistani community’s positive contribution to the UAE’s success story.”

The Emirates is home to 1.2 million Pakistanis, which is the second largest host to overseas Pakistanis worker after Saudi Arabia.

The statement added that the minister was in the UAE to reaffirm bilateral ties between the two countries, particularly in areas of trade and investment.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi also held a pressers in Abu Dhabi on Friday and said he ‘hoped for a resolution soon’ with regards to the new UAE visa policy.

“Pakistani expatriates and workers have contributed immensely to the progress and development of both countries,” the statement said. “A strong Pakistani diaspora in the UAE forms a strong people to people bridge between the two countries,” it added.

During the visit, the Foreign Minister called on Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi paid homage at the tomb of founder of the UAE late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and offered prayers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

He also visited Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai and interacted with local and international media.

