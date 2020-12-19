AVN 89.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
Telenor urges govt to introduce fair regulatory regimes for spectrum licensing

  • The CEO stated that creating a predictable business environment with fair regulatory regimes for spectrum licensing and taxation remains key to improving the business climate and receiving future foreign investment in Pakistan.
Ali Ahmed 19 Dec 2020

The multinational telecommunications company, Telenor has urged the government to introduce fair regulatory regimes in order to enhance foreign investment in Pakistan.

The remarks were made during a virtual meeting held between Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh with Mr. Sigve Brekke, Global President, and CEO Telenor Group.

In his virtual remarks, the CEO reiterated the company’s support to Pakistan during these testing times as connectivity will be of great importance for the nation’s recovery efforts in the year ahead. As an enabler of economic activity, Telenor has an important role to play in reviving the country’s long-term growth trajectory, he added.

The CEO further stated that creating a predictable business environment with fair regulatory regimes for spectrum licensing and taxation remains key to improving the business climate and receiving future foreign investment in Pakistan.

The Finance Minister outlined that telecom is one of the fastest-growing segments of Pakistan’s economy and is a key driver for growth and employment generation in the country. The Finance Minister appreciated the services provided by the telecom industry and assured all possible

