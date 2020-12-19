SPI down 0.22 percent WoW

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended December 17, 2020, recorded a decrease of 0.22 percent over last week due to fall in prices of food items, ie, tomatoes (25.81 percent), potatoes (18.55 percent), onions (8.34 percent), chicken (2.25 percent), gur (0.26 percent), and wheat flour (0.21 percent), said the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to the PBS data, sugar price increased by 1.04 percent during the period under review.

According to the latest data, released by the PBS, the SPI went down from 141.04 points during the week ended December 10, 2020 to 140.73 points during the week under review.

The PBS data further stated that the year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 8.24 percent with most of the items increased mainly chilies powder (86.31 percent), chicken (61.95 percent), eggs (59.47 percent), match box (24.40 percent), Sufi washing soap (23 percent), potatoes (18.72 percent), maash (18.30 percent), mustard oil (17.25 percent), vegetable ghee 1kg (16.36 percent), long cloth (16.24 percent), sugar (15.97 percent), rice Irri (15.27 percent), and shirting (15.10 percent), while a major decrease was observed in the price of onions (25.50 percent), tomatoes (23.76 percent), diesel (13.22 percent), garlic (13.08 percent), petrol (8.95 percent), electricity for Q1 (5.15 percent), and LPG (4.69 percent). The SPI for the consumption groups up to Rs17,733, from Rs17,733 to Rs22,888, Rs22,889 to Rs29,517 and Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175 per month decreased by 0.96 percent, 0.60 percent, 0.56 percent, 0.51 percent and 0.03 percent, respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 20 (39.22 percent) items increased, eight (15.69 percent) items decreased, and 23 (45.19 percent) items remained constant.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average price include electricity charges for Q1 (5.19 percent), garlic (4.90 percent), petrol super (2.97 percent), hi-speed diesel (2.77 percent), bananas (2.58 percent), eggs (2.22 percent), Sufi washing soap (1.30 percent), mustard oil (1.15 percent), sugar (1.04 percent), cooking oil (0.55 percent), gram (0.54 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (0.46 percent), vegetable ghee 5kg (0.36 percent), mash (0.27 percent), shirting (0.16 percent), powdered milk (0.14 percent), rice irri-6/9 (0.11 percent), LPG (0.10 percent), firewood (0.03 percent), and mutton (0.02 percent).

The commodities, which recorded decrease in their average price, include tomatoes (25.81 percent), potatoes (18.55 percent), onions (8.34 percent), chicken (2.25 percent), moong (0.58 percent), masoor (0.32 percent), gur (0.26 percent), and wheat flour bag (0.21 percent).

According to the PBS, the commodities whose prices remained unchanged during the period under review include basmati rice, beef with bone, bread plain, milk fresh, curd, salt powdered, chilies powder, tea, tea prepared, cigarettes Capstan, long cloth 57", lawn printed, Georgette, gents sandal, gents sponge, ladies sandal, gas charges, energy saver, match box, telephone call charges, and toilet soap Lifebuoy.

