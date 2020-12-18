AVN 89.10 Increased By ▲ 5.40 (6.45%)
CM orders launching zero-waste operation

  • He directed the local government department as well as the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to immediately improve cleanliness arrangements.
APP 18 Dec 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday expressed strong displeasure over poor cleanliness arrangements in parts of the provincial metropolis, and directed the authorities concerned to launch zero-waste operation in the city.

He directed the local government department as well as the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to immediately improve cleanliness arrangements.

The LWMC officials should remove garbage in their supervision and submit a report to the CM Office as no compromise would be made on cleanliness arrangements, he warned.

