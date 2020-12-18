AVN 89.10 Increased By ▲ 5.40 (6.45%)
Qureshi, UAE counterpart discuss bilateral relations, Pakistani diaspora's welfare

  • Qureshi also appreciated the UAE’s leadership for its consistent support Pakistan, especially during COVID-19 pandemic.
  • "The welfare of our 1.6 million strong Diaspora in the UAE was discussed, with the strengthening of our people to people ties a cornerstone of our bilateral relationship," Qureshi tweeted.
Aisha Mahmood 18 Dec 2020

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met with United Arab Emirates (UAE) FM Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday in Abu Dhabi.

The foreign minister is currently on a two-day visit to the UAE. During his meeting with the UAE FM, the two leaders reviewed all aspects of bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and global issues. Qureshi also appreciated the UAE’s leadership for its consistent support Pakistan, especially during COVID-19 pandemic.

Qureshi elaborated the worsening situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and discussed peace in Afghanistan. In a tweet, Qureshi said it was always a pleasure to meet his UAE counterpart.

"The welfare of our 1.6 million strong Diaspora in the UAE was discussed, with the strengthening of our people to people ties a cornerstone of our bilateral relationship," Qureshi tweeted.

"Foreign Minister expressed his sincere appreciation for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him and his delegation during the visit. He cordially extended an invitation to H.H Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to visit Pakistan on mutually convenient dates in near future which he graciously accepted," a statement by the Foreign Office (FO) said.

Earlier, Qureshi met UAE Prime Minister His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in Dubai and conveyed warm regards of Prime Minister Imran Khan to him.

He requested Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to encourage the UAE’s business community to explore immense investment opportunities in Pakistan. Qureshi also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening and augmenting existing strong bilateral relations with the UAE.

