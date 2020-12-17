Business & Finance
Mercedes Benz ends luxury car prodution in Brazil, shutting down small plant
- The company said in a statement that the pandemic had caused a drop in demand for luxury vehicles that made it unsustainable to keep the factory open.
17 Dec 2020
SAO PAULO: Mercedes Benz said on Thursday that it would wind down car production in Brazil, shutting down its small factory dedicated to producing luxury vehicles in the city of Iraccemapolis, costing some 370 jobs.
