World
Chance of agreeing EU trade deal 'less than 50pc': UK's Gove
- "I think that regrettably the chances are more likely that we won't secure an agreement." Asked about the probability of a deal, he said "less than 50pc".
17 Dec 2020
LONDON: British minister Michael Gove put the chance of Britain and the European Union securing a trade deal at less than 50pc on Thursday, saying some of the remaining differences went to "the very heart" of the government's mandate.
Gove, who is the British minister in charge of implementing an earlier divorce deal, told a parliamentary committee: "I think that regrettably the chances are more likely that we won't secure an agreement." Asked about the probability of a deal, he said "less than 50pc".
Targets for promotion of SMEs should be achieved to improve economic indicators: PM
Chance of agreeing EU trade deal 'less than 50pc': UK's Gove
Pakistan Navy inducts state of the art battle ship ‘PNS Tabuk’
British High Commissioner calls on COAS bajwa
Gwadar fencing project kick-starts to shield belt and road projects
Pakistan repays another $1bn to KSA
French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for COVID-19
Pakistan, Russia to initiate LNG pipeline construction from 2021
PM Khan, Afghan President discuss peace process as Taliban delegation visits Islamabad
Surging investor interest puts Bitcoin at new all-time peak
Karachi cop confesses he was part of MQM-L's 11-member target killing team
FM Qureshi arrives in UAE on two-day visit
Read more stories
Comments