World
Putin says he hopes Biden will improve Russia-U.S. ties
- Speaking at his annual press conference, Putin added that Russian hackers had not meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential vote to help Donald Trump get elected.
17 Dec 2020
MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he hoped U.S. President-elect Joe Biden would help resolve some of the difficult issues in relations between Moscow and Washington.
Speaking at his annual press conference, Putin added that Russian hackers had not meddled in the 2016, U.S. presidential vote to help Donald Trump get elected.
Targets for promotion of SMEs should be achieved to improve economic indicators: PM
Putin says he hopes Biden will improve Russia-U.S. ties
British High Commissioner calls on COAS bajwa
Gwadar fencing project kick-starts to shield belt and road projects
Pakistan repays another $1bn to KSA
French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for COVID-19
Pakistan, Russia to initiate LNG pipeline construction from 2021
PM Khan, Afghan President discuss peace process as Taliban delegation visits Islamabad
Surging investor interest puts Bitcoin at new all-time peak
Karachi cop confesses he was part of MQM-L's 11-member target killing team
FM Qureshi arrives in UAE on two-day visit
US says it provided $128mn in debt relief to Pakistan in 2020
Read more stories
Comments