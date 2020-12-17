Largest CPEC Project Peshawar-Karachi Highway open to Traffic

The largest project under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Peshawar-Karachi Highway (Sukkur-Multan section) was handed over to Pakistan and opened to traffic on the 16th of December.

Lijian Zhao, the Spokesman & DDG, Information Department, Foreign Ministry, China, tweeted that the Pakistan National Highway Administration and the contractor, China Construction Corporation, have officially signed the project transfer document.

The Peshawar-Karachi Highway is intended to be a 6-lane motorway connecting Karachi through M-9 to Hyderabad. The total intended length of the highway is 1100 kilometers. The Multan-Sukkur section of the Motorway will be 392 kilometers and has a total length of 392km and a design speed of 120km per hour.

Lijian Zhao comments that a total of US $2.89 billion was invested in this project and it has been completed ahead of schedule in July 2019.