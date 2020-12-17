AVN 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
BOP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
CHCC 135.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.44%)
DCL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
DGKC 109.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
EFERT 63.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.94%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.02%)
HASCOL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
HBL 133.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
JSCL 29.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.6%)
KAPCO 26.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
KEL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.42%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.24%)
MLCF 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
OGDC 109.25 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.99%)
PAEL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.55%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
PIOC 95.00 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.2%)
POWER 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
PPL 95.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.65%)
PSO 204.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.67%)
SNGP 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
STPL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
TRG 74.46 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.17%)
UNITY 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
BR100 4,601 Increased By ▲ 53.81 (1.18%)
BR30 23,057 Increased By ▲ 333.17 (1.47%)
KSE100 43,740 Increased By ▲ 380.07 (0.88%)
KSE30 18,264 Increased By ▲ 162.57 (0.9%)
Major Gulf markets flat in early trade, Dubai extends gains

Reuters 17 Dec 2020

Most major stock markets in the Gulf were little changed in early trade on Thursday, with the Dubai index on track to extend gains for a second straight session.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index gained 0.3%, with petrochemical firm Saudi Basic Industries rising 1.6%, while Al Rajhi Bank was up 0.3%.

Oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf regions' financial markets, climbed to a nine-month high after government data showed a fall in US crude stockpiles last week, while progress towards a US fiscal stimulus deal and strong Asian demand also buoyed prices.

Brent crude futures rose 72 cents, or 1.4%, to $51.80 a barrel at 0744 GMT.

However, oil giant Saudi Aramco eased 0.3%.

Aramco, whose dividend remains vital to helping Saudi Arabia contain a huge deficit, may have to sell assets and borrow more to fulfil its fiscal role amid uncertainty in oil prices, Reuters reported, citing market specialists.

Though its profits plummeted this year as oil prices tumbled during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is sticking to a promised $75 billion annual dividend that will go almost entirely to the government.

Dubai's main share index edged up 0.4%, with Dubai Investments and Emirates NBD Bank rising 2.1% and 0.9%, respectively.

The Abu Dhabi benchmark index traded flat, with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) gaining 0.2% and telecoms firm Etisalat falling 0.3%.

On Wednesday, FAB, the United Arab Emirates' largest lender, announced opening of its representative office in Jakarta, Indonesia to support MENA-Indonesia trade and investment.

The Qatari index was also unchanged in early trade.

