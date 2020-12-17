Markets
Tokyo stocks close higher
17 Dec 2020
TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday as hopes for stimulus policies around the world outweighed pressure from a stronger yen.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.18 percent, or 49.27 points, to 26,806.67, while the broader Topix index was up 0.32 percent, or 5.75 points, at 1,792.58.
