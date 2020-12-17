AVN 84.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.96%)
Soybeans edge higher on concerns over South America crop

Reuters 17 Dec 2020

SYDNEY: US soybean futures edged higher on Thursday as concerns over production in South America supported prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.3% at $11.86-3/4 a bushel by 0127 GMT, having closed little changed on Wednesday.

The most active corn futures were up 0.1% at $4.27-3/4 a bushel, after gaining 0.6% in the previous session.

The most active wheat futures were up 0.3% at $6.00-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.2% on Wednesday.

Concerns about dry conditions limiting crop potential in key corn- and soy-growing areas of South America underpinned the market, with strong demand weighing on global stockpiles.

The dollar languished near fresh 2-1/2-year lows against its major rivals on Thursday as progress toward agreeing a US stimulus package and a Brexit deal boosted risk appetite at the expense of the safest assets.

Asian stocks were set for gains on Thursday as progress toward a long-awaited US stimulus package and a pledge by the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low helped the Nasdaq benchmark to a fresh record high.

