AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-5.29%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
CHCC 136.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-2.63%)
DCL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.24%)
DGKC 110.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.65%)
EFERT 62.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.64%)
FCCL 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.34%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-6.54%)
HASCOL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.29%)
HBL 133.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUBC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.46%)
JSCL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-8.5%)
KAPCO 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.42%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.52%)
MLCF 41.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.89%)
OGDC 107.12 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.48%)
PIOC 93.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.06%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.77%)
PPL 93.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.54%)
PSO 206.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.39%)
SNGP 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
STPL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.62%)
TRG 72.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-4.92%)
UNITY 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,547 Increased By ▲ 3.2 (0.07%)
BR30 22,724 Decreased By ▼ -10.4 (-0.05%)
KSE100 43,360 Increased By ▲ 109.35 (0.25%)
KSE30 18,102 Increased By ▲ 60.92 (0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US wheat futures rise on technical buying

Reuters 17 Dec 2020

CHICAGO: US wheat futures rose on Tuesday on bargain buying and technical strength after falling nearly 3% on Monday, traders said.

The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade January soft red winter wheat contract found support at its 20-day moving average.

CBOT January wheat broke through resistance at its 30-day moving average but failed to hold support above its 40-day and 50-day moving averages.

Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, said on Tuesday it had bought 235,000 tonnes of wheat - 120,000 tonnes of Romanian origin and 115,000 tonnes of Ukrainian origin - in an international purchasing tender for Feb. 1 to 15 shipment.

Bangladesh’s state grains buyer issued a tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat and the TFMA group of importers in Thailand has issued an international tender to purchase about 62,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat.—Reuters

US wheat futures rise on technical buying

Fed vows to maintain bond-buying

Poppy to be used for making morphine-based painkillers

NFC spending: Provinces cannot be held accountable: PPP

Omar Ayub quits PPIB chairmanship?

Cement makers thwart govt’s efforts to boost economy: CCP

Significant growth in cement dispatches recorded

Taliban alone cannot be blamed for rising violence in Afghanistan: Qureshi

PM pays homage to APS martyrs

Jul-Nov FDI down 17pc on Chinese outflows

Global vaccine scheme risks failure

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.