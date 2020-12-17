AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-5.29%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
CHCC 136.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-2.63%)
DCL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.24%)
DGKC 110.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.65%)
EFERT 62.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.64%)
FCCL 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.34%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-6.54%)
HASCOL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.29%)
HBL 133.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUBC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.46%)
JSCL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-8.5%)
KAPCO 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.42%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.52%)
MLCF 41.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.89%)
OGDC 107.12 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.48%)
PIOC 93.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.06%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.77%)
PPL 93.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.54%)
PSO 206.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.39%)
SNGP 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
STPL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.62%)
TRG 72.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-4.92%)
UNITY 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,547 Increased By ▲ 3.2 (0.07%)
BR30 22,724 Decreased By ▼ -10.4 (-0.05%)
KSE100 43,360 Increased By ▲ 109.35 (0.25%)
KSE30 18,102 Increased By ▲ 60.92 (0.34%)
Dec 17, 2020
EU wheat futures ease with Chicago, cash market steady

Reuters 17 Dec 2020

PARIS: Euronext wheat fell in step with Chicago on Wednesday as futures faced chart resistance and traders waited for clearer signs on how an export tax planned by Russia may affect international supply.

March milling wheat on Paris-based Euronext settled 1.50 euros, or 0.7%, lower at 205.75 euros ($250.46) a tonne.

Chicago wheat turned lower as it failed to hold above the $6 threshold crossed in overnight trading.

Wheat markets were consolidating after sharp price moves late last week and early this week when Russian plans to impose a wheat export levy fuelled speculation about disruption to international trade.

Traders were assessing the possible consequences of the tax, with uncompetitive offers of Russian wheat in an Egyptian import tender on Tuesday casting doubt on the idea of a rush to sell before the levy takes effect in mid-February.

"There is a lot of debate in the market about whether Russian farmers will hold back on sales as they will be the losers in plans to reduce domestic prices," a German trader said.

"Russian exporters had a chance to grab some business in the Egyptian tender with cheap offers on Tuesday but did not do this. The EU could get more sales now in place of Russia."

However, a dwindling surplus in the European Union after a smaller 2020 harvest and brisk recent export demand was seen limiting scope for overseas sales in the rest of the season.

Physical premiums held steady in France and Germany, with export loading programmes continuing to absorb harvest supplies.

Standard bread wheat with 12% protein for January delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale unchanged at around 5.0 euros over Paris March with buyers seeking around 4 euros over.

"The EU supply situation remains very tight," Sebastien Poncelet of consultancy Agritel said. "The EU overdid it with exports this autumn and there's not much room for manoeuvre."

