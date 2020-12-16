Markets
TSX opens higher on gold boost, stimulus hopes
- The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 67.67 points, or 0.39pc, at 17,574.15.
Updated 16 Dec 2020
Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, helped by gains in gold miners, as optimism around the rollout of coronavirus vaccines and hopes of fresh U.S. stimulus bolstered sentiment.
